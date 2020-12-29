Toledo man charged with felony after fleeing traffic stop, striking unoccupied police vehicle

Shawn Crossland, 22, was stopped by police as a suspect in a ShotSpotter alert, according to TPD. He fled, struck an unoccupied police vehicle and later crashed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man faces a felony charge after fleeing a traffic stop, striking an unoccupied police vehicle and driving recklessly before crashing into a tree.

The incident began on Dec. 25 when police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on E. Oakland in north Toledo. Witnesses described a suspect's vehicle, which officers saw in the area and initiated a traffic stop to investigate, according to a report by Toledo police.

Officers saw a firearm in the vehicle before the driver Shawn Crossland Jr., 22, fled recklessly. Crossland lost control and struck an unoccupied police vehicle, before continuing at high speed on snowy roads and leading officers on a chase.

Crossland ran a stop sign and a red light, driving the wrong way on Cherry St. before crashing into a tree. He was taken into custody on Evanston Ct. and Cambridge and treated for injuries at a nearby hospital before being released.

He has been charged with felony failure to comply for fleeing the initial traffic stop and five counts of menacing as well as possession of marijuana, among other offenses.

No officers were hurt in the incident. An investigation is ongoing regarding the initial ShotSpotter call.