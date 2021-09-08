Senior Assistant Attorney General struck by a car in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon

Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement following the accident.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating today after a prominent prosecutor was struck by a vehicle in downtown Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.

According to EMS Commander Chris Chapin, one female, now identified as Senior Assistant Attorney General Linda Powers, was transported to MetroHealth Cleveland in serious condition around noon.

Officials say that Powers is a prosecutor involved in the trial of former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills, who is accused of dereliction of duty.

Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement showing his support for Powers and wishing her a "speedy recovery."

“I am praying for a full and speedy recovery for Linda and am thankful for the first responders who were on scene quickly to provide the necessary medical assistance," Yost said through a spokesperson.

No other information is available at this time.

