Woman's death ruled homicide after body found in abandoned southeast Michigan building

Monroe resident Kayla Sedoskey's body was found at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township. No one has been arrested, police said.

MONROE, Mich. — The death of Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, recently, has been ruled a homicide, according to Michigan State Police.

Police said no one has been arrested but there are several persons of interest and multiple warrants have been executed for potential evidence.

Her body was found on the floor of the building, just north of Monroe, in a tarp by MSP troopers. Sedoskey, who is from Monroe, was declared dead on the scene by EMS crews.

No cause of death is not being released yet, MSP said.

Anyone with further information relating to the cause of her death is requested to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. Peterson can be reached by email at petersonm8@michigan.gov. The post can be reached by phone at 734-242-3500.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.