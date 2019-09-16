TOLEDO, Ohio — Not happy with just saving big money at Menards, several men apparently helped themselves to a five-finger discount at the home improvement store recently and are being sought by Toledo Police.

According to TPD and a Menards loss prevention officer, the three men walked into the Menards on Alexis Road on Aug. 27, went directly to a shelf containing security cameras, and stole $1,200 worth of product. The three men then fled out the entrance door.

The first suspect was wearing a black shirt, pants and shoes, and had on a black floppy hat. The second suspect had a beard and was searing black pants and shoes, a gray hoodie and a black ball cap. The third suspect was wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

The trio reportedly fled in a gold-colored Camry and several witnesses described the Ohio license plate as beginning with an "H."

If you have information on the incident or the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

