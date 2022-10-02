Second man arrested for July murder in central Toledo

James Tyrell Hairston was arrested and booked into jail on Friday evening for the July 5 murder of Annise Purifie on Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted for a homicide in central Toledo this summer was arrested and booked into Lucas County Jail on Friday night.

30-year-old James Hairston was wanted in connection with the July 5 homicide of 24-year-old Annise Purifie who was shot and killed at Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy.

Hairston has been on the run since the shooting.

Another man, 22-year-old Jerome Hornbeak, was arrested the day of the crime.

Police say Purifie was found early on the morning of July 5 inside his vehicle and suffering from six gunshot wounds.

Purifie was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Hairston is facing a charge of aggravated premeditated murder.

