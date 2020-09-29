Search warrant reveals new details in Start High School basketball player's death

Parts of the narrative in the search warrant are redacted but it appears the shooting happened in the basement of a west Toledo home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A search warrant executed on the evening a Start High School basketball player was shot and killed reveals new details about his death investigation.

Toledo police responded to a call of a person shot at a home on the 2600 block of Calverton Road just before six p.m. on Sept. 11.

Parts of the narrative in the warrant are redacted but it appears the shooting happened in the basement of that west Toledo home.

Nareon Grier, 17, was driven to the hospital in a private car but he died shortly after making it there.

Autopsy results released show Grier died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of his death is considered a homicide.

The warrant states a spent shell casing was found in the basement as well as two phones, a bullet, a bag, and a magazine.

A .380 pistol and 9 mm pistol were found upstairs, along with a vest.

A gold mouthpiece was found outside.

Grier was a junior at Start High School and played for the Spartans basketball team.

No arrests have been made.

The day after his death, hundreds of Grier's family and friends gathered in west Toledo to remember the student and basketball star.

Those close to Nareon say he had a smile and personality that lit up a room. Some say he was a lion on the basketball court.

"Loving kind. Didn't bother nobody. Didn't mess with nobody just real cool," said one of Nareon's friends.

Grier's grandmother Tina Butts also spoke to WTOL 11 about her only grandson, who she says had a basketball in his hands from the time he was a small boy.

"Overwhelming that some people that I never met that my grandson has touched their lives in so many ways," Butts said.

Butts said Nareon was a grounded kid who was surrounded by love. She is still looking for answers and trying to remain strong. Her message to parents and grandparents: give your kids all the love and support you can.