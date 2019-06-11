The search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams has expanded to the Southside at a second location at her prior address, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is assisting JSO near Paradise Island Apartments, 7651 Paradise Island Blvd. near Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. JFRD crews were seen searching the woods nearby.

Around 3:30 p.m., JSO was seen bringing a pair of boats to the area. Five dive team members were seen searching a shallow pond in front of the apartment complex.

Around 11:30 a.m., the missing child alert for Williams was officially upgraded to an Amber Alert after she was last seen in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight.

She was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas. She's described to be 3-feet-tall and weighs 50 lbs.

JSO confirmed that the second location is Williams' prior address. A neighbor told First Coast News that Williams and her family recently moved to the Brentwood area home from the Southside.

JSO said it expanded the search in that area and now has more than 100 officers and personnel searching for Williams.

