School day continues at Toledo Technology Academy, McKinley STEMM Academy after TPD arrest suspect nearby

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police on Friday said that a suspect involved in a domestic situation fled from police this morning in the area of the old DeVilbiss High School, which now houses TPS schools.

Shortly after school started this morning, a suspect that TPD was chasing drove through the DeVilbiss campus parking lot and damaged several cars.

The man then ran from his car and entered an area of the building that is no longer utilized as classrooms or for student instruction. Toledo police took the suspect into custody inside the building near the Toledo Barber Academy without further incident.