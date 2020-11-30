Scammer spoofs Fremont PD phone number, asks for money to pay phony warrants

Fremont Police say they will never contact you by phone to inform you of a warrant, nor will they ask for money or gift cards to pay for it.

FREMONT, Ohio — The Fremont Police Department has issued a warning for residents after officers discovered the department's phone number was being spoofed in an effort to take money from people.

Law enforcement officials learned that the scammer posed as an officer and asked residents to hand over money and gift cards to pay for alleged warrants.

Officers want to make clear that they do not make phone calls to tell people they have warrants and they do not advise them to send money or gift cards to pay for them.