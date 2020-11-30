Scammer spoofs Fremont PD phone number, asks for money to pay phony warrants

FREMONT, Ohio — The Fremont Police Department has issued a warning for residents after officers discovered the department's phone number was being spoofed in an effort to take money from people.
Law enforcement officials learned that the scammer posed as an officer and asked residents to hand over money and gift cards to pay for alleged warrants.
Officers want to make clear that they do not make phone calls to tell people they have warrants and they do not advise them to send money or gift cards to pay for them.
You can contact the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464 or 419-332-2613 and speak to dispatch. They will be able to confirm if the name you were given is or is not an officer from the department.