Toledo police investigating robberies at 2 west Toledo businesses

According to police reports, the Circle K on Haverhill Drive and the Dollar General on Phillips Avenue were both robbed on Saturday.

Police are investigating after two west Toledo businesses were robbed on Saturday.

According to a police report, a man entered the Circle K on Haverhill Drive just before 3 a.m. He allegedly pulled out a note and a gun before demanding money from the register.

The clerks reportedly complied and the suspect ran off on foot.

Hours later, at around 7:45 p.m., a man went into the Dollar General on the 800 block of Phillips Avenue. A police report stated he asked for money and pulled out a gun before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.