Sandusky police investigate death of 24-year-old mother

One of her children thought "Mommy was sleeping"

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Relatives of 24-year-old Trinity Jones were concerned for her welfare on Wednesday and contacted Sandusky police.

Police went to Jones' home at 2117 Aspen Run around 4:30pm Wednesday and found her deceased. Police found bullet shell casings and also found her two small children in the house.

The oldest of Jones' children told police that "Mommy was sleeping."