Sandusky man arrested after assaulting customer with pizza in the face at pub

37-year-old Matthew Baker faces assault and disorderly conduct while intoxicated charges.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky man is facing assault and disorderly conduct while intoxicated charges after allegedly striking another customer in the face with a piece of pizza on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at Daly's Pub on Columbus Avenue. Police were called to the scene amid reports of an assault. Two custormers told officers that while eating, 37-year-old Matthew Baker walked up to them, took their pizza and put it in his mouth. Baker then took the pizza out of his mouth and stuck one of the customers in the face with his hand and the pizza. Police observed pizza sauce to be on the customer's face.

The pair told officers they had no idea who Baker was or why he approached them. The bartender told police after the assault happened, several other pub patrons tried to hold Baker down until officers arrived.

Baker told police that he had been jumped by 15 people inside the pub for no reason and planned to go back inside and "fight all their asses." He added that the reason for people attacking him was over a woman. Police smelled a strong odor of intoxicants when talking to Baker and also noticed he had slurred speech and bloodshot glassy eyes.

He was charged with assault and disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to the Erie County Jail.