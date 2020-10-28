Report: Sandusky High School teacher arrested, charged with felony sexual battery

According to a report by the Sandusky Register, Sandusky teacher Jeffrey Sherman is charged with felony sexual battery after alleged sexual contact with a student.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky High School teacher was arrested today on felony charges of sexual battery, after allegedly having sexual contact with a student, according to a report by the Sandusky Register.

The Register reports that Jeffrey Sherman, 37, was placed on paid administrative leave by Sandusky City Schools in September following an incident where inappropriate photos were sent of a man who appeared to be Sherman unclothed from "just below the waist, up."

The Register reports that the felony charges of sexual battery are tied to alleged sexual involvement with a high school student.

“Through the investigation ... it was learned he did have sexual contact with a student and was charged with sexual battery,” Sandusky police Detective Kevin Youskievicz told the Register.

The district's website lists Sherman as the theatre director, however, a search of the staff directory returns no records for Sherman. Sandusky City Schools superintendent Eugene Sanders told the Register that Sherman taught theatre classes in addition to coaching football and basketball.

Sherman is also a pastor at the East Parish Street Church of Christ in Sandusky and featured in video sermons on their YouTube channel and Facebook, however, his last video appearance was at the end of September.

The Sandusky State Theatre's website lists Sherman as director of a 2018 musical starring the Theatre Workshop Kids.

In a phone call with the Register after his suspension, Sherman denied sending photos to students or having any relationships with them. He said his phone and Google account had been hacked and the photos were leaked.