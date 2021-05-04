Sandusky County Sheriff's Office looking for three children

Sheriff's office says they were taken by a non-custodial parent.

FREMONT, Ohio — The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office is searching for three children they say were taken by a non-custodial parent from the Fremont area.

The sheriff's office says they are believed to be in a while Toyota Rav4 with Oklahoma license plates. The non-custodial parent is Masie Rogers.

Domestic violence charges are pending.