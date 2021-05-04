Sandusky County Sheriff's Office looking for three children

FREMONT, Ohio — The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office is searching for three children they say were taken by a non-custodial parent from the Fremont area.
The sheriff's office says they are believed to be in a while Toyota Rav4 with Oklahoma license plates. The non-custodial parent is Masie Rogers.
Domestic violence charges are pending.
Names and ages of the children have not been released. If you see them or have any information about the incident, call the Sandusky County Sheriff at 419-332-2613.