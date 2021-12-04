Sandusky County authorities seize $400,000 of methamphetamine, other drugs in bust

Officers also found over $20,000 in cash on Diante Pettiford, who is charged with at least one felony.

FREMONT, Ohio — Law enforcement groups in Sandusky County seized $400,000 worth of drugs and over $20,000 in cash last week.

The Sandusky County Drug Task Force, Fremont Police and Ohio BCI executed a search warrant Thursday in the 1000 block of Court Street in Fremont. Diante Pettiford was approached outside his residence where officers found drugs and cash.

Pettiford was found to be in possession of a quarter-kilogram of methamphetamine and $6,748 in cash. A later search of his vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Compass, revealed about 10,000 Percocet/fentanyl tablets and $16,658 in cash.

Two children were inside the car at the time.

A search of the residence turned up a half kilogram of methamphetamine, 97 Xanax tablets, 100 grams of marijuana and $1,900 in cash, and other tools and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

A search of a 2006 Ford F-150 owned by Pettiford revealed 5.5 kilograms of meth.