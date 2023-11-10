Rossford police searching for suspects in vehicle theft

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford police are searching for at least three suspects involved in a vehicle theft Saturday, according to the department.

Authorities said the suspects stole the vehicle during the early morning hours of Oct. 7 and abandoned it on railroad property. Video from the vehicle's dash camera shows one of the suspects, a white male with shoulder-length hair. One of the suspects can be heard saying the name "Liam" on the dashcam video, according to police.