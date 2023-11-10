Rossford police searching for suspects in vehicle theft

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford police are searching for at least three suspects involved in a vehicle theft Saturday, according to the department.
Authorities said the suspects stole the vehicle during the early morning hours of Oct. 7 and abandoned it on railroad property. Video from the vehicle's dash camera shows one of the suspects, a white male with shoulder-length hair. One of the suspects can be heard saying the name "Liam" on the dashcam video, according to police.
If you have information about this incident or suspects, police ask you call 419-666-5230.
The dashcam video provided by police is included below: