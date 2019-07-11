ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford police are still looking for an individual suspected of beating a clerk and robbing a Subway store back in July.

The incident happened on July 24, and police believe they caught the suspect on camera.

Wood County Crime Stoppers says anyone with information should be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with information should contact Rossford Police Detective Sgt Craig Revill at 419-666-5230 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.

You can also contact Wood County Crime Stoppers through their Facebook page.

You can remain anonymous when providing information.