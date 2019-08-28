The Rossford Police Department is investigating a series of car break-ins that happened at the intersection of Rossburn Place and Dixie Highway during the early hours of Tuesday.

Rossford Police Chief Todd Kitzler said eight unlocked cars were broken into, three of which had things stolen from them.

Police suspect the break-ins occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. and that they targeted cars on Rossburn Place and on the 1000 to 1100 blocks of Dixie Highway.

The area along Dixie Highway has experienced car break-ins quite frequently, with reports this year in February, May and earlier this month.

Tuesday morning police arrested Nicholas Dorris, who they say is associated with the car break-ins from earlier this month. But police are still looking for another suspect, who was identified as Michael Giltz.

Kitzler is encouraging everyone to lock their cars and not to leave any belongings visible in the vehicles.

Additionally, police are asking people who live in that are and who have video surveillance system to check that footage and give police a call if they see anything suspicious.

