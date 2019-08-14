ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford police are seeking help identifying two individuals who broke into several vehicles early Tuesday and stole items. According to police, cash, credit cards and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

Local home videos were obtained via Axon Citizen that show the individuals entering the vehicles, police said.

A victim's credit card also was used by what appears to be the same two individuals in Toledo a few hours after the break-ins. If you have any information, contact Rossford police at 419-666-5230.

The Axon Citizen tool lets residents send any video footage of a crime directly to the police. Officers say it's a fast and easy way to get pictures and videos from witnesses, which officers said will have a huge impact on their day-to-day activities.

