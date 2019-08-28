ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford Police Department says the city was hit again with several vehicle break-ins and thefts; but this time, they have a suspect on camera.

This doorbell camera shows the suspect walking on Indian Ridge Trail in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The suspect was able to elude officers on a stolen bicycle after a short chase on foot, according to police.

Police say other thefts occurred on Schreier Rd. and Lewis Ave.

Police are asking residents in these areas to check any video surveillance for images for the suspect.

They also are reminding residents to stay vigilant and call 911 whenever they see suspicious activity.