Robbery suspect tries to steal victim's car, changes mind when child spotted inside

Nobody was injured during the incident in north Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An armed robbery suspect nearly took off in a victim's car, but changed his mind when he noticed a child inside.

Two Black males approached two women shortly after midnight Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Silverside Drive in north Toledo. The first suspect pointed his sock-covered hand at Tiana Moore-James, 22, and demanded her belongings, phone, and keys.

The second suspect took the bags of Corrina Thompson, 21, and fled northbound towards Alexis Road. The first suspect attempted to steal Moore-James' vehicle, but stopped when he realized her child was inside.