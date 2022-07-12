Man steals camera, fob from east Toledo car dealership Monday after argument over cost

Rasean Barringer, 30, stole a digital camera and key fob from First Choice Auto Finance, Toledo police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man stole a digital camera and key fob on Monday from First Choice Auto Finance at 1000 Woodville Road in east Toledo.

According to the Toledo Police Department, Rasean Barringer, 30, got into a "heated debate" Monday afternoon at the used car dealership with two employees, Brian Dillon and Ray Travil, over the cost of a vehicle.

It then escalated to a physical confrontation and Barringer stole the items, an incident report said. No one involved was injured.

Police responded to the scene at 4 p.m. and a warrant was issued for Barringer.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

