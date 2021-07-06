Robber on the run after stealing from bank in Defiance

A man wearing a stocking hat, gloves and a face mask approached the counter of State Bank on Clinton Street and told the teller he had a bomb.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a man wearing a stocking cap and gloves who robbed a bank in Defiance on Tuesday in the middle of one of the hottest days of the year.

According to the Defiance Police Department, a man wearing a stocking hat, gloves and a face mask approached the counter of State Bank on Clinton Street just after 1 p.m.

Carrying a bag, the man said he had a bomb and demanded money from the teller. The robber, estimated to be about 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall, was wearing a gray and orange Nike polo shirt and light-colored pants. He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank in a dark-colored SUV.