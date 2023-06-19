3 stabbed, hospitalized following alleged road rage incident and fight

Police said crews were administering treatment for the first victim when a second victim approached the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in an alleged fight following a road rage incident in west Toledo early Saturday.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 1300 block of Slater Street at approximately 1:12 a.m. Upon arrival, law enforcement located a 21-year-old woman suffering from a multiple stab wounds, police claimed.

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and treated the victim. While they were treating her, another victim, 26, approached the scene and told authorities he had been stabbed in the back.

Police crews began searching the area for suspects and located a third victim in the 1600 block of Crestwood. The third victim, who is 19 years old, was also suffering from multiple stab wounds.

TFRD transported the three victims to the hospital for treatment. Police reported all three were expected to survive.

Police claimed the stabbings appeared to have stemmed from a fight between two groups of people over a road rage incident.

No additional suspects have been named, but all three victims were arrested. No charges have been filed yet in relation to this incident.

