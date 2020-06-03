PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — A close friend of the teenager shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Pemberville said that she believes 19-year-old Lukas Miller killed Cierra McCrory because he didn't want her to move on.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Perry Street.

Law enforcement found both McCrory and Miller of Clay Township, MI inside the home with gunshot wounds. According to a news release, an initial investigation leads officers to believe Miller shot McCrory before turning the gun on himself.

The close friend, who didn't want her name released, said that McCrory and Miller met at Eastwood High School through mutual friends.

They were together on and off for the past two to three years, although she said Miller had been threatening to McCrory before.

The friend said that McCrory couldn't take the arguing and fighting anymore so she started to pursue another relationship and Miller didn't like that.

The friend wrote:

"Cierra was always joyful and a good friend to everyone. If you didn't know her that well then she kept to herself and was very quiet but to everyone who did know her she was very outgoing and generous. It's sad to see her gone."

According to court documents, Miller was a delinquent juvenile in the Wood County Juvenile Court System since 2013 when he was just 12-years-old.

He was found guilty of felonious assault in 2017. In that case, he and two others knocked the victim to the ground, kicked him in the head and then slammed it on the ice on multiple occasions.

He was discharged in October of 2018 and then ended up in the custody of the state juvenile prison system run by the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

Miller did have a parole officer, but at this time, it is unclear if he was following the rules of his parole before the alleged murder-suicide.

