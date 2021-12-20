Reward offered for information regarding identity of BG car wash arson suspect

Any information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of intentionally setting a fire at Super Wash car wash in Bowling Green may be eligible for up to $20,000.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of arson and breaking into city property in Bowling Green.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal, along with Bowling Green police and fire departments, is investigating a fire intentionally set at the Super Wash car wash located at 1003 North Prospect Rd. in Bowling Green on Nov. 30, 2021.

The man pictured below was caught on camera and later seen breaking into the city of Bowling Green utility dropbox the night of the fire, according to a release sent by investigators.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction in connection to the fire. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee and the car wash is offering an additional $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728.

You can also contact the Bowling Green fire or police departments to help identify the suspect.