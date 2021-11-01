Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Sandusky fugitive considered armed and dangerous

Maleek Rayshawn Aaron, 24, is wanted for felonious assault. He is also a person of interest in a Sandusky homicide from September 2020.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that could lead to the capture of fugitive Maleek Rayshawn Aaron.

Aaron is wanted by the Sandusky Police Department for felonious assault. He is also a person of interest in a Sandusky homicide that occurred in Sept. 2020.

Aaron, 24, is a Black male, approximately 6'1" tall, and weighs roughly 220 lbs.

His last known address is near the 2000 block of Boxborough Cr., in Sandusky, but detectives say he is believed to be in the West Park area of Cleveland.

Aaron is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword "WANTED" along with what you know to 847411 (tip411).