Residents react to deadly shooting at apartment complex in Clyde

"This stuff just doesn't happen, ever. I've lived here since 2018 and nothing as much as police now and then get called, but nothing too serious."

CLYDE, Ohio — Residents of Laurel Terrace apartments are in awe after 31-year-old Joshlyn Bridges was shot and killed in their complex Thursday night.

"It's shocking really. To come home to what I saw yesterday, last night and sat out here until like 2 in the morning just watching it all happen," said Trey Butts who has lived at Laurel Terrace since 2018.

Butts said he was at work while this all happened, but his fiancee was home with her son. "She said that he heard a big group of people arguing and then shots rang out, and he locked the door and said he heard screams for help and there was people running away."

Butts said his fiance called 911 and they informed her they were already on the way.

The driver of an SUV lost control during the shooting and the vehicle eventually flipped.

"He was shot, one of the victims. He hit the dumpster over here, he hit the sign that's knocked over, the light was knocked over, and he rolled right here where there was a tree," Butts recalled.

Trey said a school bus stop is actually right where the SUV was flipped over.

"The bus pulls right up to this sidewalk and the car was right here. Kids would climb on this tree waiting for the bus and stuff, my kids included," He said.

At the end of the day, Butts said he's glad no innocent bystanders are hurt.

"I'm just glad that my family is okay. That might sound a little selfish. I hope everyone else is okay that lives back there that's innocent that it didn't need to happen. There's kids all over the place that didn't need to be around that," said Butts.

27-year-old Deondre Rashad Strange and 24-year-old Jermaine Howard are charged with Bridge's murder.