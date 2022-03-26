Residents on high alert after series of break-ins at Lenawee County mobile home park

Police say there have been multiple break-ins at Coach Light Estates mobile home park in Blissfield over the last several weeks.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield's Coach Light Estate Mobile Home Park is typically quiet. But police say, in the last few weeks, a person or persons has been breaking into people's homes.

"It started about three weeks ago when the first one hit. A cop came to me last week and asked if I'd seen anything, I said no," said resident Josh Vanderlaan.

Josh and his wife Victoria live at the park with their two kids and dog, Gunner. Josh was at work while Victoria was home with the kids on Tuesday night, when she heard a loud banging sound at the door.

"Gunner went off, and was barking and growling, and the guy went running," said Victoria.

Victoria says she didn't get a good look at the guy who was trying to break in, only seeing the back side of him as he ran off. She credits Gunner for alerting them to the threat, and scaring the person off.

"If he actually did break in my house. If I did not have my dog, then yes, he probably could've done a lot of damage," said Victoria.

Josh says the attempted home invasion has put his family and the park on high alert.

"If we could catch this guy soon, there's a lot of people that are nervous, worried to leave. Worried about their kids safety, we don't know if he's dangerous," said Josh.

He says for people who don't have the benefit of a guard dog, there are other things you should do to scare off potential invaders.

"I told my wife keep the lights on. Keep the TV on. Keep aware, stay up until I get home," said Josh.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is looking for help in catching the person or persons doing this. If you have any information, you can call 517-266-6161. You can remain anonymous, and could even be eligible for a cash reward.