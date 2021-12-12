Reports: Two men taken to hospital after shooting in Adrian, Michigan

The Daily Telegram in Michigan says the shooting happened on James Street around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Daily Telegram in Adrian is reporting a double shooting on Sunday afternoon that put two men in the hospital.

The Telegram says the shooting happened at a home on the 600 block of James Street around 3 p.m.

Adrian Police told the Telegram that they've identified a person of interest but that person hasn't been arrested yet.

According to the Telegram, the victims are a 33-year-old and 67-year-old, both from Adrian.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Adrian Police Department to independently confirm this story and get more information but did not hear back.