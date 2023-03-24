Mystery remains 10 years after Aliza Sherman was murdered in Cleveland

10 years later, questions remain as authorities continue searching for her killer.

CLEVELAND — It was March 24, 2013. Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old fertility nurse with Cleveland Clinic, was stabbed 11 times outside of 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland during the middle of the afternoon.

Now, 10 years later, questions remain as authorities continue searching for the person responsible.

Her family held a vigil downtown with a moment of silence at 5 p.m. to "bring attention to what happened there 10 years ago, and how nobody has been held accountable for my mom’s murder," Sherman's daughter, Jennifer, told Cleveland Jewish News.

An "Inspiring Change" event was also held in honor of Sherman on Thursday night to raise money for the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced violence.

In 2021, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations cold case unit stepped in to review the case.

“We're just really grateful for this chance of a fresh set of eyes on the case,” Jennifer told 3News at the time.

Jennifer also announced the creation of The Aliza Sherman Fund at Cleveland Clinic, which will raise money to help those affected by violence as well as support prevention and awareness programs.