Person shot outside Recovery Room bar early Friday

Police said a 35-year-old was found with several gunshot wounds shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times.

Toledo police found the individual in the parking lot the Recovery Room, a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway, shortly before 3 a.m. Police said in a report that the victim was responsive and in a stable condition.

Crews located a firearm in the victim's vehicle.

If you have information about this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

