Columbus man who hid sex toys at library, exploited minors sentenced to 45 years in prison

According to the U.S. Attorney office, Raymond Williams coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit activity for the purpose of producing images and videos.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting and coercing at least three minors over the span of six years.

An investigation found that 37-year-old Raymond Williams provided sex toys for one of the victims to use by placing them in hiding spaces around the Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch.

According to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker’s office, Williams coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit activity for the purpose of producing images and videos of the acts between 2016 and 2022. Two of those victims were reportedly offered cash and gifts to entice them into performing acts with him.

The Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children was alerted through a tip online that images depicting child sexual abuse were uploaded to an account that was traced to one of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, according to court records.

The teen told investigators that the images and videos were created for Williams and his chats took place through third-party messaging apps.

After being alerted to the hiding places in the library, law enforcement officials assumed the identity of a minor victim online and began talking to Williams. They then set up a meeting at the library where Williams expected to engage in sexual intercourse with the minor, according to Parker’s office.

When Williams arrived at the library, he was placed under arrest by the ICAC task force and his electronic devices were seized.

Investigators found through his devices two additional victims who stated that Williams offered them cash or gifts for sexual acts while they were between the ages of 11 and 17. Images, videos and text messages were found on the phones confirming the statements of all the minors involved.