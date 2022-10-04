2 arrested for public indecency at Cedar Point during HalloWeekends: What police are saying

Their charges of public indecency were upgraded to second-degree misdemeanors because the witness was a minor, police said.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were arrested Friday night at Cedar Point amid allegations of public indecency.

The situation happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the Fearground Freakshow haunted attraction, according to a report from the Sandusky Police Department.

Police say the suspects, both 38 years old, include a Stow woman and Brunswick man who were arrested after a 17-year-old girl recorded video of the couple allegedly making sexual contact in the park.

When approached by police who advised the suspects of the complaint, the report says the woman was crying and did not speak. The man, however, denied that she was touching him inappropriately and “stated that they just recently started dating and are very intimate with each other.”

Their charges of public indecency were upgraded to second-degree misdemeanors because the witness was a minor, police said.

Less than two months ago, two people were also arrested in an unrelated incident at Cedar Point for allegedly having sex on the Ferris wheel.

MORE HEADLINES:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Aug. 16, 2022.