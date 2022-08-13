Property owner shoots trespasser says Paulding County Sheriff

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Judd Spencer shot a man who was trespassing on his property and acting aggressively on Saturday morning.

CECIL, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was confronted and shot by a property owner in Paulding County early on Saturday morning after police say he was trespassing on the man’s property and acting in a threatening manner.

The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. on RD 232, in Cecil, Ohio.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Kurtis Puckett was trespassing on 52-year-old Judd Spencer’s property when he was confronted by Spencer and Spencer’s friend James Weaver, 37.

Police say during the verbal confrontation, Puckett attacked and assaulted Weaver as Spencer “gave Puckett multiple orders to stop”.

At that point police say Puckett turned toward Spencer and approached him in an “aggressive manner”.

Police say Spencer told police investigators he told the man to stop or he would shoot him.

Police say Puckett continued toward Spencer, who, as he retreated, shot Puckett in the hip, stopping him.

Puckett was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne, IN, where he was treated and released.

Puckett was not arrested but a warrant was being obtained for misdemeanor levels of assault and trespassing.

Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers says police investigators believe the man was under the influence of illegal drugs.