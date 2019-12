TOLEDO, Ohio — A pregnant woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on Christmas in central Toledo.

The incident happened on the 2700 block of Fulton near Rockingham.

Police say the woman was stabbed in her leg by a male inside of an apartment.

The woman was able to walk to the ambulance before being taken to the hospital. She also informed police she was pregnant.

Police say the stabbing stems from a domestic situation.

One man is in custody following the stabbing.