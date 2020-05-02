AURORA, Colo. — The so-called Powder Puff bandit who wore makeup during several bank robberies has been arrested according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Paul Hernandez, 32, is accused of robbing banks in Arvada, Denver and Aurora, a Facebook post from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers says.

The last robbery was on Jan. 17. In each case, the suspect wore the same outfit, which included a black beanie, black sunglasses, black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans, the post says.

APD posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page on Jan. 22 and said in an update on Feb. 4 they had identified Hernandez as the Powder Puff bandit.

A photo of the bank robbery suspect and the photo of the man arrested.

Aurora Police Dept

A reward of up to $7,000 had been offered for information in the case through Crime Stoppers. Anyone with additional information about this case or another unsolved crime can contact them at 720-913-7867.

Callers can remain anonymous and in most cases could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day — 7 days a week. Tips can be also made online.

