Tiffin Columbian High School closed Thursday as police investigate potential threat

Leaders with Tiffin City Schools decided the best course of action to keep students safe was to cancel classes after police received a threat toward the school.

TIFFIN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 13, 2021.

A reported threat at Tiffin Columbian High School caused the school to close Thursday, police said.

According to a Facebook post from the Tiffin Police Department, officers received a threat toward the high school that morning.

Leaders with Tiffin City Schools decided the best course of action to keep students safe was to cancel classes at Tiffin Columbian for the day.

Police are actively investigating the alleged threat.

This morning Tiffin Police received a threat towards Tiffin Columbian High School. As a result of this threat Tiffin... Posted by Tiffin Police Department (Ohio) on Thursday, December 16, 2021