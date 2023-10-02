Federal lawsuit filed against Port Clinton Fire Chief amid sexual assault, harassment investigation

Port Clinton Fire Chief Kent Johnson is facing a lawsuit in addition to an ongoing criminal investigation after allegedly sexually harassing a firefighter.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of this story that originally aired on June 15, 2023.

NOTE: The following story contains descriptions of sexual harassment and assault.

Port Clinton Fire Chief Kent Johnson is facing claims in a federal lawsuit filed against him Friday in which he is accused of repeatedly sexually harassing and assaulting 31-year-old firefighter and EMT Rebekah Huskey, who had been with the department since she was 16 years old. Johnson was placed on leave from the department in June 2023 following the opening of both criminal and administrative cases against him, investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and an external law frim, respectively.

The 38-page lawsuit included screenshots of text messages, voicemail transcriptions and written allegations that Johnson made repeated unwanted sexual comments to the alleged victim both electronically and in the workplace, touched her without her consent and sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, the lawsuit claimed Johnson intimidated the victim into withdrawing her workers' compensation claim following a back injury she sustained while on the job. Johnson allegedly suggested she sustained the injury during childbirth instead, and told her she would be accused of fraud if she filed the claim.

In further allegations, the lawsuit stated while the victim was immobile and on bedrest due to surgery related to the aforementioned back injury, she would leave the door unlocked for family members who were caring for her during recovery; according to the lawsuit, Johnson showed up at her residence "about 15 times", entered her home uninvited and touched her despite repeatedly asking him to stop.

The victim also said Johnson at one point flashed his gun at her to indicate to her he was armed, continued to assault, harass and stalk her, both at work and at her home. She alleged Johnson came to her home multiple times and pounded on the doors and windows.

The lawsuit filed the following seven claims:

Denial of equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment pertaining to sex discrimination, filed against the City of Port Clinton and Johnson Violation of substantive due process under the Fourteenth Amendment for sexual assault against the City of Port Clinton and Johnson Civil liability against Johnson for the following criminal acts:

Assault

Kidnapping

Abduction

Unlawful restraint

Sexual imposition

Gross sexual imposition

Menacing by stalking

Interference with civil and statutory rights

Dereliction of duty

Tampering with records

4. Intentional Tort - Assault (against Johnson)

5. Intentional Tort - Battery (Johnson)

6. Intentional Tort - False Imprisonment (Johnson)

7. Intentional infliction of emotional distress (Johnson)

Huskey is seeking relief including damages both economic and non-economic, punitive damages and attorney fees.

According to BCI, the criminal investigation into Johnson remains ongoing. Following a request for comment, the city of Port Clinton Law Director told WTOL 11 both Johnson and Huskey remain on paid administrative leave, which began in June 2023. The Law Director said city officials were not able to provide a timeframe regarding to completion of the investigations.

Johnson was has worked for the city of Port Clinton since 1992 and was promoted to fire Chief in 2008. His annual salary is $82,139. A photo of Johnson is included below: