TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was assaulted and robbed while she was eating her lunch at work in west Toledo early Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Merit House Senior Center on Lewis Ave. around 1 a.m.

Police say the woman was sitting in her car eating lunch when a man ambushed her, hit her in the head and ran off with her purse.

The woman was checked out by medics at the scene and did not go to the hospital.

Police are hoping surveillance video from the building will help find the suspect.