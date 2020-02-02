TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was arrested after leading officers on a chase and throwing cocaine out of his car Saturday, according to police.

Police say the pursuit started after an attempted traffic stop on Laskey and Jackman Roads in west Toledo.

Martez Watkins also tried to dispose of a large amount of fentanyl, according to police records.

Watkins was taken into custody and charged with tampering with evidence, alter, destroy, conceal or remove records. He is due in court Monday.

Police recovered the drugs.

