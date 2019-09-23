TOLEDO, Ohio — A 34-year-old man was advising his nephews not to talk to police after a group of three boys were shot at in central Toledo on Friday.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in a 200 block of Delaware when the call was upgraded to a person shot.

Police discovered three juveniles boys were walking toward Cherry on Delaware when shots were reportedly fired from a passing vehicle.

One of the boys was hit by at least one round.

Police say an unknown female stopped and took all the boys to the hospital, where the boy who was shot is expected to survive his gunshot wound.

While at the hospital, police say 34-year-old Averil Dotson, an uncle of two of the boys involved, arrived at the hospital shortly after the shooting and attempted to exert paternal authority over the boys.

Police say Dotson told the boys several times not to talk to the police.

Officers warned Dotson repeatedly against obstructing the investigation, but eventually had to take him into custody to prevent him from influencing the victims.

Dotson was later released at the scene with a summons so that he could tend to his family once his interference was no longer a factor.

The shooting is under investigation.