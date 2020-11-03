TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say a TPD detective was involved in a deadly pedestrian crash Tuesday night.

Police say Det. Cooper was driving eastbound on Indiana Ave. around 10:30 p.m. in an unmarked police vehicle when he hit a man who was walking in the street.

Det. Cooper and another citizen on the scene both called 911 and requested a life squad.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to St. Vincent's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

Police say Indiana Ave. was closed between 15th and 13th Streets for several hours while an Accident Reconstructionist processed the scene and interviewed potential witnesses.

Det. Cooper, a 26-year-old veteran with Toledo Police, was not injured. Police say he was on duty at the time of the crash.

Police say since he was in an unmarked vehicle, it was not equipped with dash cam.

The incident will be investigated and reviewed internally as with all officer-involved accidents.