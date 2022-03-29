Police: Teenage girl throws can of soda at suspect during burglary in east Columbus

The suspect broke a window and entered a home in the 4200 block of Sibley Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a suspect who fired a weapon at a teenage girl during a burglary in east Columbus.

Police said the suspect, who was only described as a male between the ages of 13 and 19, walked up the stairs and looked into the girl's room.

The girl confronted the suspect and threw a can of soda at him while he ran down the stairs.

Police said the suspect fired a shot at the girl and hit the door frame next to her before leaving the home.