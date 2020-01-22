MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a Boost Mobile store on Tuesday.

The armed robbery happened at the Boost Mobile on N. Telegraph Rd. around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the male suspect went into the store with a black semi automatic handgun and demanded cash and merchandise from the store employee.

The suspect then used zip ties to restrain the employee before leaving with several phones and an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and a mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe Police Department and/or Detective Aaron Oetjens at 734-243-7510 and Detective Brent Cathey at 734-234-7500 ext. 7570.