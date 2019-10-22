TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo home was the target for gunfire Monday night as someone opened fire into the home.

The incident happened around midnight on the 2400 block of Trenton.

Police say someone fired shots at the occupied home, with at least one bullet going through the walls.

No one was injured. The shooter has not been located.

The house was also the target of an arson back in 2016 stemming from a feud between two families.

