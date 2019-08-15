FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into a home and fired a gun in the home.

Police were sent to the intersection of Elm St. and Lima Ave. after receiving a call of shots fired around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived to the scene they found the incident happened at a home in the 400 block of Elm St.

A resident in the home told police a man forced his way into the home through the front door and fired a gun into the home.

The suspect then fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police say a possible suspect has been identified.