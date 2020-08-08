x
Crime

Police: Shots fired in front of east Toledo bar following arm-wrestling disagreement

No one was arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo that followed an arm-wrestling disagreement in an east Toledo bar Thursday night. 

Police say witnesses told officers there was a disagreement at the Last Chance Saloon involving a man who was arm-wrestling and who showed a gun before leaving the establishment. 

Shortly after the man left, shots were fired at the front of the bar, witnesses told officers. 

Officers recovered several shell casings in front of the building and said it appeared multiple rounds were fired at the front window of the bar. 

No one was injured in the incident and no one was arrested. 

The case is still under investigation. 

