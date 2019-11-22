SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were arrested after Seneca County law enforcement executed drug-related search warrants on two apartments in Tiffin on Thursday.

Police searched the apartments on Penn Street and found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments, firearms, criminal tools and money.

Police arrested 29-year-old Steven Lewis for failure to appear and 31-year-old Kendra Harris on a warrant for conveyance of contraband into a correctional facility.

Additional charges to trafficking meth and heroin, permitting drug abuse, possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools are all pending investigation, according to law enforcement.