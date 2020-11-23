Police seek perpetrators of Hicksville home invasion

Hicksville Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Hicksville Police are on the lookout for the perpetrators of a home invasion that happened overnight on Sunday morning.

According to police, two men, brandishing a firearm, entered a home in the village around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the men got away with money and other items and fled in a vehicle belonging to the homeowners.

The vehicle was later found close-by, unoccupied.

Police believe the home was intentionally targeted.